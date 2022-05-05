Thursday, May 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tolima vs. Independent, Copa Libertadores, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Anderson Silver

Ã nderson Plata scored twice for Tolima.

Ánderson Plata scored twice for Tolima.

Match for Group D of the competition.

The definition stage begins for the most regular team in Colombian soccer. Deportes Tolima, with no margin to slip, will face the brave Independiente del Valle de Quito, their direct rival in Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

The ‘Red and Gold Wine’ awaits the visit of the Ecuadorian team at its Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in the city of Ibagué.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video)

The led by Colombian Hernán Torres scratched a two-goal tie in the first leg, and now in front of their fans they will look for a victory that will put them in the fight for the classification to the second round.

Follow the match here.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tolima #Independent #Copa #Libertadores #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This is how Yoselin, 13, was picked up outside of school in Culiacán, Sinaloa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.