Tolima vs. Independent, Copa Libertadores, live

Ánderson Plata scored twice for Tolima.
Ánderson Plata scored twice for Tolima.
Match for Group D of the competition.
May 04, 2022, 10:54 PM
The definition stage begins for the most regular team in Colombian soccer. Deportes Tolima, with no margin to slip, will face the brave Independiente del Valle de Quito, their direct rival in Group D of the Copa Libertadores.
The ‘Red and Gold Wine’ awaits the visit of the Ecuadorian team at its Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in the city of Ibagué.
The led by Colombian Hernán Torres scratched a two-goal tie in the first leg, and now in front of their fans they will look for a victory that will put them in the fight for the classification to the second round.
Follow the match here.
