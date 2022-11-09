The Department of Santa Cruzthe largest region and economic engine of

boliviacompleted this Tuesday 18 days of strike demanding that the population census be carried out in 2023 while a technical table, headed by the Government, seeks consensus to define the date of registration.

“The government does not have the will to resolve the conflict”, “it is not easy to stop for 18 days”, “tell the people to be united” or that “this fight is going to have a victory”, said the leader at a press conference. opponent and governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho.

The sectors of Santa Cruz that maintain the strike decided to apply more intense blockades after President Luis Arce In his speech before Parliament for the two years of his Government, he avoided referring to this conflict.

The position of those who support the pressure measure is that the blockade points will not be lifted and that if necessary the passage of motorcycles and bicycles will also be prohibited to show the forcefulness of the protest.

On this day, the entities that are part of the Promoter Committee of the Census in 2023 in Santa Cruz They gave the population several hours to supply food in the markets that, compared to other days, have been full of buyers while the prices of various products fell.

This Wednesday expires the term of the pause that the sectors related to the ruling party made to withdraw the “fence” to Santa Cruz as a blockade against the strike that sought to lift it and that it is believed could be activated again after three days of truce.

In this regard, the students of the public Gabriel René Moreno University (Uagrm) warned that they will not allow the groups related to the Government to reapply the “fence” that prevented access to the industrial zone, some refineries and domestic gas distribution plants. days ago.

Luis Arce, President of Bolivia. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt. AFP

technical work

Also on this day, four days of work were completed by the technical table, which the Government convened last Saturday in the Amazonian city of Trinidad and which incorporates the specialized teams of the different levels of Government and the participation of authorities and representatives of the nine departments.

In statements to the media, the Deputy Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, stated that “a proposal is still being worked on” that would result in a new regulation that establishes the date of registration.

For his part, the Vice Minister of Planning, David Guachalla, specified that the work of this day can give “several lights” regarding the date of the national survey and that everything depends on the “analysis” of the activities planned in that process.

However, the president of the Civic Committee of Santa Cruz, Rómulo Calvo, told the media that the work of the table “is no longer technical” since the Government “does not want to hear” the different opinions on the planning of the census and warned that in the end it will have to be a “political decision” by President Arce that will provide a solution.

Other protests

The pressure measures for the 2023 census have gradually expanded in other regions of the country such as Cochabamba and La Paz, although not with the same magnitude as in Santa Cruz, the epicenter of the protests.

In Cochabamba, civic leaders celebrated the second day of a hunger strike on Tuesday, which may be followed by “other measures,” the president of the Civic Committee of that region, Apolinar Rivera, told EFE.

For his part, the main leader of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS), Franco García, warned to “close” and “take over” some companies “that are already identified” that are willing to cover the costs of possible mobilizations or blockades.

While in La Paz, three legislators from the opposition Citizen Community (CC) are also serving the second day of a hunger strike in the Parliament building.

Santa Cruz leads the protests for the census in 2023 so that its results are applied in 2025, the year in which the presidential elections are scheduled

. Although the census was initially scheduled for November of this year, the government postponed it until 2024, arguing technical problems and the need to “depoliticize” the process.

EFE