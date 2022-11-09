The return of bleach generated a lot of expectation, particularly because when it ended, everyone thought that its closure was undignified for its height. However, now that he came back with his delivery of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War It is full of surprises, for example, the first death that fell by surprise and with a lot of emotion.

Well, from this, you can expect spoilers, of course.

Ichigo Kurosaki, the young hero, returned to the screen with the entire Soul Society facing the greatest danger.

The story resumed and the best fights began to take place, in the last episode we were able to see some of the most important shinigami. However, with this also come the tragedies of the battles, one of the most impressive that we will see in the remainder of the installment: Byakuya Kuchiki died at the hands of As Nodt after losing his Bankai.

First big kill bleach: Byakuya

The last episode ends in suspense, revealing the death of the character so loved by the fandom. The scene shows Byakuya’s Zanpakuto breaking, this means that he is actually dead, since the swords reflect the souls of their wielders and it stands to reason that it would break if this happens.

His last vivid thoughts are directed towards Renji and Rukia, he tries to send them relief. The scene is spectacular and seeing Byakuya’s condition it would seem that he is dead.

However, it is not easy for the followers of bleach believe it, because earlier in the manga something similar happened. The character may be almost dead but calm down everyone, we know he will live because Soul Society will step in and save him.

His bloodline gives him access to immediate top-notch help, although, it should be mentioned, when he fully recovers, he will have more dangers to face.

