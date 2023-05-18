Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupehistoric ex-footballer of University of Sports and uncle of Jefferson Farfán, does not have the best relationship with Magaly Medina, who in her program issued an ampay from her current partner and mother of her last child, Charlene Castrowith a mysterious man. Both were leaving a hotel in Barranco.

Although the enmity that exists between ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and Magaly Medina, both figures of the local show, may seem recent, this annoying situation goes back many years. We tell you what the origin is below.

What is the origin of the enmity between ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe and Magaly Medina?

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, who recently railed against Magaly Medina For the last ampay that he broadcast on his program and that compromises Charlene Castro, the mother of his children, he told Verónica Linares how his discomfort with Medina began.

According to the former footballer of the club John Aurich, Magaly Medina issued her first ampay in 2004 in which she referred to her sexual orientation.

The images that Magaly Medina showed about ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe were from a nightclub in Iquitos. According to her version, the TV host had made malicious comments about one of the songs she had danced to.

“I was dancing in Iquitos, they gave me permission after a friendly match and we are going to a well-known nightclub, Noa. I came from Belgium after three years (…) So, they play that music that says “Who cares about…”, and now, well, when I’m in a trance, let’s say that, I’m already possessed, everything flows ” said the former soccer player.

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe has disagreed with the type of program directed by Magaly Medina. Photo: composition LR/capture ATV/La República

“I got into a little dance in my style. So, Mrs. Magaly makes a comment like: ‘What happened? This one has come from Europe, but it looks like…’, implying that I had loosened my braids, ”she added.

Given this, ‘Cuto’ responded with a sexist comment. The communicator replied to said provocation with contempt.

After finishing the account of the other two ampays related to him, ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe described them as harmful.

“There will always be cases where they will want to dirty your image as a person”, he finished.

What did the ‘Cuto’ say to Magaly Medina after the ampay?

After the diffusion of the ampay carried out by his partner, Charlene Castro, the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe gave a press conference in his restaurant. Given this, he took the opportunity to dedicate a word to the host Magaly Medina.

“She is a poor-hearted woman (…) “I ask God that Mrs. Magaly say that I have something against her,” said the former soccer player.