Fernando Gaviria: medical report after his new fall in the Giro

Fernando Gaviria.
Courtesy of the Movistar TEAM
Fernando Gaviria.
The Colombian fell in this Wednesday’s stage.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Fernando Gaviria can’t smile at the Giro d’Italia. This Wednesday, the cyclist from Antioquia tried, but did not appear in the final packaging of stage 11 of the ‘Corsa Rosa’. His team, the Movistar Team, confirmed that he suffered a fall just one and a half kilometers from the final sprint. On Tuesday, in the previous stage, he had also fallen.
(It may interest you: Fernando Gaviria fell again: a blow prevented him from fighting for victory in the Giro d'Italia)
At the end of this Wednesday’s stage, Gaviria arrived as one of those called to fight for the victory of the day. However, in the middle of the clash with other sprinters, he ended up falling.
It is the third fall that the Colombian has suffered since the beginning of this edition of the Italian round and the second in a row.
Medical part
Fortunately, this new fall leaves no consequences, as it was feared for a fracture.
El Movistar reported that Gaviria He has no fractures but he does suffer numerous superficial injuries and blows, pending evolution.
SPORTS AND EFE
