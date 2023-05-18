Fernando Gaviria: medical report after his new fall in the Giro

Fernando Gaviria can’t smile at the Giro d’Italia. This Wednesday, the cyclist from Antioquia tried, but did not appear in the final packaging of stage 11 of the ‘Corsa Rosa’. His team, the Movistar Team, confirmed that he suffered a fall just one and a half kilometers from the final sprint. On Tuesday, in the previous stage, he had also fallen.

At the end of this Wednesday’s stage, Gaviria arrived as one of those called to fight for the victory of the day. However, in the middle of the clash with other sprinters, he ended up falling.

It is the third fall that the Colombian has suffered since the beginning of this edition of the Italian round and the second in a row.

Medical part

Photo: Screenshots Giro d’Italia

Fortunately, this new fall leaves no consequences, as it was feared for a fracture.

El Movistar reported that Gaviria He has no fractures but he does suffer numerous superficial injuries and blows, pending evolution.

SPORTS AND EFE

