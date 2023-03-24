susy diaz He did his thing again during his last interview with the YouTube channel Concept Studio published on March 23. The former congresswoman opened up and recalled anecdotal passages from her life and even talked about politics. At one point, the driver asked her why she believes that Keiko Fujimori has not been able to reach the presidency of Peru. Her response caused a furor among netizens, since it was all due to the fact that the leader of Fuerza Popular does not have an L in her name or surname, unlike her ex-presidents.

“All the presidents, their names or their surnames, have L: Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Pedro Castillo, Alan García, Ollanta Humala; including Dina Boluarte. But Keiko no, that’s why unfortunately she has never won, ”she expressed. He also said that he would not be able to run for president. “With the jousts I manage my life and I will manage the country”highlighted Flor Polo’s mother.