Five days have been reserved to decide and therefore not before Monday the judges of the Surveillance Court of Milan will not rule on the request – made by Alfredo Cospito’s lawyers – to have the anarchist’s period of detention continue under house arrest for reasons of health.

During the hearing held this morning, the man, who is fighting against the 41bis regime to which he is subjected and has been on hunger strike for the past four months, appeared via video link from his hospital room at the San Paolo in Milan , given that the doctors have not given the green light to his transfer to the courtroom after the recent heart attack felt by the patient.

The attorney general of Milan Francesca Nanni and the substitute pg Nicola Balice have already given a negative opinion to the request for deferment of the sentence. The public prosecutor of Turin and the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate are also against the granting of house arrest for Cospito. “A chorus of oppositions”, according to the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, who looks after the interests of the anarchist. In front of the judges, the inmate let it be known that “he would be willing to withdraw from this hunger strike as long as the surveillance court releases other prisoners subjected to the 41 who have much more valid reasons to be placed in home detention, taken home and maybe let them die in their bed.”

According to the lawyer, it is possible that an appeal to the Cassation can be made in the event of an adverse sentence. Rossi Albertini explicitly spoke of “the inability to understand that this situation must be resolved, even after the articles on Al Jazeera that put Italy in the sedan for the conditions to which it subjects the anarchist and it is possible that an authority must then intervene international to say that Italy is violating human rights, this is the absurdity of the story”.

Meanwhile, in the morning, a group of demonstrators protested against the 41bis in front of the Court of Milan by displaying banners in support of Cospito.