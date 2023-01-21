The historic right-back who played for Seville, FC Barcelona, PSG and Juventus, among other clubs, has been jailed without bail after being accused of sexual assault last December at a Barcelona nightclub. Dani Alves appeared in court voluntarily and denies all the facts, but the magistrate would have considered sufficient evidence to imprison the Brazilian due to a possible flight risk.
Remember that the Brazilian was a member of Pumas de México and it was likely that he would leave Barcelona in a few days. Although it is true that admission to prison is provisional, as a precautionary measure, this type of judicial decision is not taken if there are no clear indications of a crime.
Even so, it must be clarified that the Brazilian has not yet been convicted and will have the right to prove that said aggression did not take place. However, the Mexican club has already decided to terminate his contract
The Brazilian will not be able to be in pretrial detention for more than two years, although it would be possible to expect an appeal by the side’s lawyers to avoid spending so much time in prison. The clearest way to get out would be to demonstrate that there is no risk of flight and accept some other type of precautionary measure that would force him to stay in Barcelona.
This practically means a forced retirement, since if he cannot return to Pumas it is unlikely that another team will want to sign him in Spain given the accusations leveled against Dani Alves. Let us remember that the alleged victim told the judge that she was forced to have sexual relations with the player through violence and that same night, the girl was treated at the hospital and with the biological evidence she reported the facts to the Civil Guard.
No club will want to associate its image with an alleged rapist, so the player with the most titles in football history will retire in the worst way and spoiling his entire legacy in this sport, since if the facts that are accused of him are confirmed, He will no longer be remembered for his successes, but for his heinous crime.
