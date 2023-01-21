Demonstration against President Erdogan was scheduled for this Saturday (21.jan) in front of the Turkish embassy

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said this Saturday (Jan 21, 2022) that he canceled the visit of his Swedish counterpart, Pal Jonson, to the country after permission for protests in the capital Stockholm.

Swedish demonstrators staged a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They promise to burn the Koran, the Muslim holy book.

“At this point, Swedish Defense Minister Jonson’s visit to Turkey on January 27 is meaningless and meaningless. This is why we canceled the visit Visit”said Akar in published video on the Ministry of Defense’s Twitter profile.

Akar criticized the Swedish government’s position with the protesters. For him, it was necessary to “reaction” from Stockholm to the movement. “Necessary things needed to be done, measures should have been taken”said the Turkish defense minister.

The Swedish minister’s trip was aimed at continuing the country’s request for membership of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Turkey is one of the main countries in the military alliance and has already expressed concern about Sweden’s entry into the group.

The Nordic country depends on Turkey’s vote to complete NATO membership.

According to Erdogan, Sweden is home to “terrorists” from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a movement that calls for the creation of a Kurdish state.

On Friday (21.jan.2022), Turkey summoned Pal Jonson to talk about permission for the protest. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

NATO MEMBERSHIP

Sweden and Finland have agreed to submit applications to join NATO simultaneously in May 2022. The nations have always said they are neutral, however, with the war in Ukraine.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in submitting the formal application that joining NATO would strengthen the country as well as benefit other nations in the Baltic region.