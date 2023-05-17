Feyenoord is champion of the Netherlands and will therefore play in the Champions League again next season. The team from Rotterdam could avoid the best teams in the group stage with the help of Manchester City.

The champion of the Netherlands is in principle in pot 3 in the draw of the Champions League, but a place in pot 1 is also possible. It includes the champions of the countries from the top six of the coefficient ranking for this season, the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League and still have a chance of winning the CL.

If Manchester City wins the Premier League and Champions League, that will be good for Feyenoord. Then a ticket for pot 1 goes to the number seven of the coefficient ranking. That is the Netherlands (from next season, the Netherlands will be number six). There seems to be no more misunderstanding in the Premier League. Manchester City is four points ahead of Arsenal with one game less. See also Biden refused to fight for Ukraine

The return against Real Madrid awaits tonight in the Champions League. The first game in Bernabéu ended in 1-1. Should The Citizens reach the final at the expense of Real Madrid must be beaten Internazionale in the final. That team was too strong for AC Milan in the semi-finals.

Avoid top clubs

Feyenoord is therefore dependent on the results of Manchester City. A place in pot 1 would mean that the team from Rotterdam would avoid Manchester City, the winner of the Europa League and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli. A very tough group is then still possible: in pot 2 there are probably teams such as Real Madrid – provided they do not win the Champions League. A difficult opponent can also come from pot 3 and pot 4.

Feyenoord last played in the Champions League in the 2017/18 season. At the time, the team led by coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst was ingloriously eliminated in a group with Manchester City, Napoli and Shakhtar Donetsk. See also Details of the attack on Gradsky's widow appeared

Champions League

View all results and the program of the 2022-2023 season here.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our videos about the Champions League here