The official separation between Mick Schumacher and Haas is expected shortly, and it’s no secret that the German will be replaced by compatriot Nico Hulkenberg, barring unthinkable surprises. Kaiser Michael’s son spoke of his Abu Dhabi weekend as if he were already aware that Yas Marina will be his last race in Formula 1 for at least a year.

“It has been an incredible journeyI enjoyed every single second ed it was great to work with so many great people. I know some people no longer work here, but I am very grateful for the opportunities they have given me. The fans have supported me all year and in that sense it has been a real pleasure. On to 2023. I tell others not to stop believing in themselves, and prove the critics wrong. Formula 1 is my life, I enjoy every single moment of it – even the learning moments and the difficult moments -, it’s just a question of how you deal with it. It is then that you understand if you are made for this sport or notsaid the #47, who could be a reserve driver for a top team in 2023.

“For next year we have to try to improve power, downforce and weight. The power won’t depend on us, it’s in the hands of Ferrari, who will certainly do a good job“Kevin added Magnussen. “We need to increase the downforce of the car, make it lighter and improve our understanding of what the car is capable of.“.