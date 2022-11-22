Do the reviews continue? Valeria Piazza She is a television presenter who lived one of the most important moments of her life on November 19, after she married businessman Pierre Cateriano, after so many years of relationship.

The former beauty queen dazzled the photos and videos of her ceremony not only because of how beautiful she looked, but because of the smile that reflected how happy she was at that moment to commit to the man of her life; However, she drew a lot of attention that her husband does not seem as happy as they used to. However, that was not all, but it also caused curiosity to know why the young man did not wear the wedding ring on his ring finger, where he usually goes.

Valeria Piazza explains why her husband does not wear the ring on his ring finger

The model Valeria Piazza left her honeymoon for later and returned with everything to the conduction of “america shows”, after having enjoyed the party of his life last weekend. This is because she married Pierre Cateriano, her boyfriend for more than 10 years. When presenting her wedding notes, the former Miss Peru commented why her husband does not put the ring on his ring finger.

In this sense, he expressed: “Everyone asked me why he did not put the ring on the finger that it was. What happens is that Pierre has an operation on his hand and has nails right on the finger that the ring goes …”.

Valeria Piazza responds to users who criticized her husband for being serious

This November 21, the influencer Valeria Piazza resumed her activities in america television and took advantage of the television space to clarify why her husband Pierre Cateriano He did not look smiling on the day of his marriage.