The security online today is extremely important and each of the social networks that we use has measures to take care of our information. In WhatsApp by offering the Messenger Service the need to create a one hundred percent effective network is quite a lot, so if messages appear about WhatsApp security code changesthis mean.

Information is power, that is a fact, especially the one that is on the internet and is going around the world, which is why we decided to share it on the web, it is extremely important because if it falls into the wrong hands it can be material that even can be used for extortion.

To avoid all this, WhatsApp has several measures dedicated to encrypting your information and the data that you exchange with your contacts every day, so don’t panic if your security code is constantly changingthis is the reason.

What is the WhatsApp security code for?

Through his official blog WhatsApp details that the security code It’s part of your security measure to provide end-to-end encrypted chats between you and another person. This code is used to check the calls and messages that you send to each of your contacts that are encrypted from end to end, that is, they are only received between you.

Why does the WhatsApp security code change?

Considering that the whatsapp security code is used to provide end-to-end encryption between users and groups the reason why you change the security code of WhatsApp It is because the social messaging network made a change in the conversation between you and a certain user.

Changing the WhatsApp security code is done when the user reinstall the instant messaging app either has changed phone number or mobile device, so it is necessary to renew the code that they shared.

If you ever wanted to review your security codethis can be found on the contact information screen in QR code format or also as a 60-digit code.

We recommend you read:

How can we see the one that changes your whatsapp security code with one of your contacts is not a reason to worry, it is only one of the functions of the messaging application, which guarantees that your security and data are protected. In case you want stop receiving this notificationyou just have to enter the configuration section, go to your account and security and click on “show security notifications”.