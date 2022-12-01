Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Freedom of speech | Freedom of speech scholarship for Antti Kuronen and Johanna Vehkoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Union of Journalists awarded the Sword of Freedom of Speech to Ylen Antti Kuronen and freelance journalist Johanna Vehkoo.

Finland The Union of Journalists has awarded the Freedom of Speech Honorary Scholarship and the related Freedom of Speech Sword Antti Kuronen and To Johanna Vehkoo.

Yle journalist Antti Kuronen has worked in crisis areas, for example in Ukraine and Syria. His report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is especially highlighted in the scholarship’s justifications.

Freelance journalist Johanna Vehkoo is known, among other things, for the lawsuit in which the Supreme Court overturned the defamation sentence she received in January. According to the justifications, Vehkoo has fought for journalists’ freedom of speech and made himself vulnerable to hate speech and insults.

The stipends are awarded to members of the Journalists’ Union, who are considered to have worked both as journalists and as defenders of freedom of speech in a particularly meritorious manner. Scholarships are awarded every four years. One scholarship is worth 5,000 euros.

See also  Spain will focus on the relationship with Latin America in the EU presidency

#Freedom #speech #Freedom #speech #scholarship #Antti #Kuronen #Johanna #Vehkoo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Best selling electric cars November 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.