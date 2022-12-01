Freedom of speech | Freedom of speech scholarship for Antti Kuronen and Johanna Vehkoo

The Union of Journalists awarded the Sword of Freedom of Speech to Ylen Antti Kuronen and freelance journalist Johanna Vehkoo.

Finland The Union of Journalists has awarded the Freedom of Speech Honorary Scholarship and the related Freedom of Speech Sword Antti Kuronen and To Johanna Vehkoo.

Yle journalist Antti Kuronen has worked in crisis areas, for example in Ukraine and Syria. His report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is especially highlighted in the scholarship’s justifications.

Freelance journalist Johanna Vehkoo is known, among other things, for the lawsuit in which the Supreme Court overturned the defamation sentence she received in January. According to the justifications, Vehkoo has fought for journalists’ freedom of speech and made himself vulnerable to hate speech and insults.

The stipends are awarded to members of the Journalists’ Union, who are considered to have worked both as journalists and as defenders of freedom of speech in a particularly meritorious manner. Scholarships are awarded every four years. One scholarship is worth 5,000 euros.