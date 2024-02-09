The trial against the former Brazilian soccer player took place from Monday to Wednesday. Dani Alves accused of sexual abuse against a young woman on December 30, 2022 in a bathroom at the nightclub Sutton, in Barcelona.

The former player was seen for the first time last Monday after being in preventive prison for 12 months, after his capture in January 2023. Alves arrived at the Barcelona hearing with a white t-shirt, jeans, unkempt and with a thinner physical build.

Dani Alves sitting in the dock moments after the trial against him began. Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

In the photos from the second day of trial (Tuesday) to Daniel Alves He was seen wearing a similar outfit and the media Spain They began to analyze that it was not a case of chance. As explained by Ace Diaryit would be a defense strategy headed by the lawyer Ines Guardiola.

The aforementioned media took the opinion of the professor and strategy and innovation consultant of the ESIC, Francisco Torreblanca, who explained: “The color white has a powerful effect on non-verbal communication. It projects purity and innocence. That is why it is traditionally used in wedding dresses, baptisms and other ceremonies.”

The trial against Dani Alves for sexual assault begins in the Barcelona Court. See also The Federation dismisses Vilda and elects Montse Tomé Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

Dani Alves' testimonies in the trial

The ex-footballer Daniel Alves gave his version during the trial in which he is accused of sexual abuse of a young woman in a nightclub this Wednesday and denied having raped the woman and assured that the alleged victim was free to leave “at any time”, during his statement in the last day of the trial against him in Barcelona.

“When we arrived at the reserved room, Bruno and I were dancing and we continued for a while. There were two girls there and they stayed for a while. Bruno called the girls. A waiter brought the champagne we had ordered. We dance very close, respectfully. Yes, I think they knew it was me because more than once they asked me to take their photo.”

“We were dancing together. As we danced closer for a while, she started rubbing her parts against mine. I put my hand in and when the sexual pressure started, I told her to go to the bathroom and she said okay. She didn't say anything “.

Former Brazilian FC Barcelona player Dani Alves, accused of raping a young woman in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022. See also Brittney Griner released. Biden tweets: "she's on a plane, she's coming home" Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

“I pulled down my pants, sat on the toilet, she knelt down and started giving me oral sex.”

“She could leave at any time, she was not obliged to be there,” Alves declared about her alleged victim, ensuring that he is not “a violent man,” and responding only to her lawyer during a brief 20-minute statement.

“She was in front of me and we started having sex. I remember she sat on top of me. I'm not a violent man. I didn't force her to perform oral sex. She didn't tell me anything. We were both enjoying it and nothing more “

“When I got home, I remember that she (his wife Joana Sanz) was at home in bed and I slept afterwards. Yes, I say the same thing as the other times. I found out from the press that they were accusing me.”

“I heard that they accused me of sexual violation. They broke all my contracts and blocked my accounts.”

During the trial, several of the police officers and employees of the premises who treated the complainant – currently undergoing psychological treatment – also testified, which influenced the state of “shock” in which they found her, as well as her initial reluctance to report the facts. “She told me that they were not going to believe her, that she had entered voluntarily, but that she then wanted to leave it and couldn't,” said one of the people in charge of the room.

The testimonies from Alves's entourage, on his side, coincided in highlighting that the footballer had drunk a lot that night. His wife, Joana Sanz, explained that the accused returned that morning to their house near Barcelona “smelling of alcohol”, after a long day with friends. “When he entered the room, he collided with several pieces of furniture and collapsed on the bed,” said the Spanish model.

In the same sense, his friend Bruno, the only one who accompanied Alves in the nightclub, asserted that the footballer had “drank a lot”, which did not prevent him, according to him, from maintaining a “respectful chemistry” with the complainant.

