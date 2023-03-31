Mexico.-Pati Chapoy is related to Chucky doll’s girlfriend and it is on Tik Tok where they share a video in which she appears and is compared to the doll ‘Tiffany Valentine’, better known as ‘Chucky’s bride’.

Said video has gone viral and in the background the voice of Pati Chapoy is heard (inserted), which was extracted from the clip of her when she started on Tik Tok.

At the moment, said video published by the user @ jorge.santana16 has reached 87.4K hearts and almost 2 thousand comments and over half a million views

Among the comments, users on Tik Tok write about everything, for example “that Pati is identical to Chucky’s girlfriend” and joke with others like: “she would tell the gossip of the entire store.”

They also mention that the doll is very similar to Pati Chapoy, but “the flesh and blood one is scarier than the plastic one.”

