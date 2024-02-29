Mr. District Administrator, in your district in Thuringia, asylum seekers have recently been required to do community service. Aren't you painting the picture of the lazy refugee?

Not at all. Our goal is to set a first and important migration building block. Especially for those who are not yet allowed to work. As you know: Asylum seekers are not allowed to work for the first three months after their arrival. And we want to help those who are allowed to work find regular work.

What charitable work do you arrange?

We have already assigned 50 asylum seekers to charitable work. These are cleaning activities in the shared accommodation, outdoor activities, green cutting, winter service. We have already assigned individuals to work at non-profit organizations and municipalities, and a number of associations have also made inquiries. This is very important for us. Anyone who has contact with locals learns German more quickly.