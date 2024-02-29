It is very clear that we always like to look higher, that is why today in Debate We bring you a proposal for a luxury vehicle that competes with Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW, can you imagine what brand we are talking about? Well, one clue is that it has to do with toyota.

A new option for those looking for a car with elegance and cutting-edge technology is the Lexus ES sedan, which comes with two types of engines to choose from: a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder, and another 3.5-liter V6. How does it sound, do you want to know a little more? because we are going to tell you the two versions available, their price and features.

With a top speed of 180 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds, this vehicle is no slouch in terms of performance. But what really makes the Lexus ES are its technological and security features.

From an infotainment system to a complete set of driving assistants, including a 360 degree camera and voice recognition, this car is equipped to make every trip more pleasant.

LUXURY Toyota: What is the vehicle that competes with Mercedes-Benz-Audi and BMW? Photo: SPECIAL

As to securityhas blind spot monitoring, brake assist and 8 airbagsamong other features such as injury-reducing seats that guarantee the protection of its occupants.

Price

Now, let's talk about prices. In Mexicothe Lexus ES is available in two versions: the ES 300 HVwith an initial price of 1,038,900 pesos, and the ES 350, which starts at 1,224,900 pesos. A worthwhile investment for those looking to combine luxury, technology and safety in a single vehicle.

The Lexus ES offers a window to the outside world with its innovative design. The 350 version stands out with a panoramic glass roofan amazing feature that provides the opportunity to enjoy the sunlight during the day and stargaze at night, how romantic!

Toyota's Lexus: What is the cheapest car in Mexico by 2024 from the Japanese brand? Photo: SPECIAL

with his coupe silhouette and a stunning grille design, this vehicle exudes elegance on every ride, ensuring your presence doesn't go unnoticed anywhere you head.

Toyota: What is Lexus?

Lexus, the Japanese brand behind this sedan, arrived in Mexico in 2021 as the luxury division of toyotaoffering a premium experience for lovers of motoring.

The story of Toyota Lexus dates back to the late 1980s. At a time when the japanese automotive industry was booming and Toyota was establishing itself as one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers.

In 1989, the company decided to venture into the luxury segment with its own brand. Thus was born Lexus, with the launch of the LS 400 sedan, a car that defied expectations and set new standards for quality, comfort and technology in the automotive industry.

Toyota's Lexus: What is the cheapest car in Mexico by 2024 from the Japanese brand? Photo: SPECIAL

Since then, Lexus has offered a wide range of luxury vehicles, from sedans and coupes to SUVs and hybrid vehicles. With its parent company Toyota, Lexus has become the best-selling luxury car brand in Japan and is among the ten Japanese brands with the highest automotive market value.