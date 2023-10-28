July’s kidnapping in ‘There is room at the bottom’ It was one of the most commented topics by Peruvian viewers in the last week. Through her deception, the young woman was captured by Benjamín, who kept her locked up until, finally, Cristóbal Montalbán came to rescue her from her. Throughout this event, the Gonzales lived through moments of tension; nevertheless, ‘Charo’ (Mónica Sánchez) It was conspicuous by its absence and left the entire audience intrigued by it.

July returns to the Gonzales’ house and meets with July’s parents. Photo: América TV

Why didn’t ‘Charito’ appear in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’?

In the first minutes of chapter 335 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ season 10, Justo Flores and Rosa Sulca, the parents of July Flores They arrived at the Gonzales house to take it to Recuay. This was when, quite upset, the young woman’s mother asked about her sister-in-law’s absence and discovered, through Pepe, what happened. It turns out that the housewife had traveled to Canada because Grace was going to give birth to her second baby with Nicolás de las Casas.

What was ‘Charo’s’ return like after July’s kidnapping in ‘AFHS’?

After communicating with their daughter and checking that she was okay, the July’s parents They expressed their concern about the insecurity in Lima and indicated that this was the reason why they had chosen to return it to Recuay. In the preview of chapter 336, ‘Charo’ comes home and says: “I came as fast as I could. “It’s good that July is fine.”and then came face to face with his brother and Rosa, who rebuked him with great annoyance: “You take good care of my daughter, don’t you?”.

