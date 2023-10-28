Ronaldo doesn’t score, but Al Nassr still wins and takes second place. On the eleventh day of the Saudi Pro League, a brace from a wild Anderson Talisca led Luis Castro’s team to a 3-1 victory on the pitch of former Fiorentina Sabiri’s Al Fayha. Sixth consecutive match scored for the Brazilian former Benfica player, who has now reached 8 goals in the league. The others: Tatarusanu returns to score points with his Abha Club, victorious 2-1 against Al Shabab (former PSG and Sevilla player Krychowiak scored). However, Gerrard returns to winning ways thanks to Wijnaldum, who scored a decisive brace in Al Ettifaq’s 3-2 defeat of Al Wehda.

Al Fayha-Al Nassr 1-3

Ronaldo the Phenomenon and Luis Figo are celebrated by Al Nassr with personalized shirts, on the occasion of their presence on Saudi soil for the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, scheduled for Riyadh. Less than 200 km away, CR7 and his teammates achieved their second consecutive victory, as well as their ninth useful result in a row. In Al Nassr, Udinese’s Seko Fofana returned from the 1st minute, otherwise the usual 3+1: Otavio-Talisca-Manè behind Ronaldo. A very blocked first half was responded to by a more entertaining second half full of goals. In the 50th minute, a left-footed strike from Talisca assisted by Ronaldo sealed the game. 11 minutes pass and the Brazilian does it again, this time with a header after a cross cut from the left by compatriot Telles. Al Shuwaish reopens it in the 66th minute, but the goal brings nothing. Otavio will take care of closing the game with a right-footed shot into the top corner. With this victory, Al Nassr takes advantage of the missteps of Al Taawon and Al Ahli and rises to second position with 25 points, -4 behind Al Hilal in first place.