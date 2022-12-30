The couple made up of Rodrigo dePaul Y Tini Stoessel They have been starring in a strong media scandal that directly relates them to Camila Homs, ex-partner of the Argentine national team. The joy of celebrating the World Cup in Buenos Aires has been displaced due to a series of recent events that have to do with the trio.

As reported by the Argentine media on December 29, the confrontations between Rodrigo and Camila would be far from being resolved, since The athlete made the decision to file a lawsuit against the mother of his children and his father Horacio Homs.

Why did Rodrigo de Paul sue Camila Homs?

The reason? The soccer player would be tired of the constant threats and messages that he receives from the also Argentine model, both to his person and to his current partner Tini Stoessel. According to information verified by various Argentine media, these letters were being sent by text messages and even by Instagram.

In order for the alleged harassment to cease for him and Tini, De Paul filed a criminal complaint against Camila Homs before the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 34 of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

Rodrigo De Paul and Tini Stoessel would have received threats from Camila Homes and her father. Photo: composition LR/ Diffusion.

They filter strong messages from Rodrigo de Paul and Camila Homs

The complaint had attached screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Camila Homs and Rodrigo de Paul and the context of the phrases that were released came out with the arrival of the albiceleste team in Buenos Aires on December 20.

“You’ve already decided that I shouldn’t come to the World Cup final,” De Paul tells Camila at first. To which Camila’s response was: “Believe that so you don’t believe how crazy you were and your whim was worth more than that moment.”

“ I already told you. That it does not cross me and that it does not cross my children. Nothing more. You still don’t know me. I swear you don’t know me. And you don’t know the people around me either ”, reads another message from the model to the footballer.

In the conversation, Rodrigo de Paul regrets having had a relationship with Camila Homs. Photo: LAM

Camila Homs on Rodrigo de Paul’s lawsuit