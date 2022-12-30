We arrived at “Merj” as the Shawab pronounce it, or “Miraj”, as it is its real name. Most of the hotels were similar to the stumbling blocks or “Musafir Khana”, so some knowledgeable brothers suggested to us that we rent a house with its annexes, as it is better for rest and relaxation, and not to be “distressed”. From anyone, we rejoiced, thinking that they were villas with a swimming pool or “bungalows” in the manner of Southeast Asian countries, so if they are more like the folk houses that first began to be built in our country, even smaller, then I said let’s try living in this city as its people are, so the Indian broker jumped, saying: This For Arabs only, it is wider and cleaner, and a cook, a maid, and a housekeeper will come, and they will do the necessary service. A friend said: I fear that it will be like the apartments of Egypt, everything is on the maid!

We arrived at the rented house, and there was a line of workers, and everyone was racing to work with us during our visit, so I said a new experience for sure, so we chose the workers, according to specifications, that they can cook Arabic and Indian food, and they will be keen on cleanliness, washing clothes, and arranging rooms, the surprise that made us increase During the visit, we ate the first lunch, “Small Twice, with hot biryani rice and stuffing.” You don’t know if it’s fried, grilled, or buried? But it is one of the most delicious things I have eaten, and in the morning, despite the Indian women’s clattering of kitchen utensils, their excess rumming on an empty stomach, and their interruption of the beautiful hours of sleep after the dawn prayer, the breakfast was just as the soul desires and more, a pot of karak tea, and three types of bread: “paratha, my meals and ramali naan And eggs of the house, and dry meat, and I said: “By God, we will not see the sun, if there is such food every day.” Because after that breakfast, the group kept yawning, sneezing, and being lazy, and at the end this sentence came out of them: “By God We don’t want to appear today!

We stayed a week, as if we had just come out of a caesarean section, “breakfast left by lunch, followed by dinner, and like this Hobbes,” I said: That is why the young men like a meadow, who is this that they grind every day!

And had it not been for the many temptations that I presented to the friends of the trip, we would not have moved an inch, but I convinced them of the beauty of the city of Goa, and of what we can find there…and only there.

The image of it, as it came to us from Indian cinema: a city that includes hippies who live a bohemian life in it, even when we entered it, we did not feel that it was an Indian state or belonged to India, as if it were the remains of a Portuguese ship that docked on the sword once, and its owners left it forever, especially the city «Vasco de Gama And the capital, “Bangai,” which is located on the mouth of the “Mandovi” river, and the historical and cultural city, “Margao.”

In Goa, we found luxury hotels, beach bungalows, and hippie beaches. What we missed was that good lunch and breakfast in the Mirage, and the warm folk house. They were very excited during the night, and when they woke up with swollen eyelids, the evening agreement eased, and Pompeii began to flirt with us with its many temptations, and we closed back to that ancient city, Pompeii or Mumbai, which has been varying between these two names for eons, is our real stadium for a team under the age of 18, and it « Tmasha, as our early Schwabs say!

