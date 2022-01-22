Last January 10, the Ecuadorian participant Cristian Danielle, imitator of Ricardo Montaner, entered the program I am: great international battles after beating Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ in a close duel in front of the jury.

Everything seemed to be going normally until on Wednesday, January 19, the participant suddenly disappeared from the competition. Driver Karen Schwarz reported that this happened “for personal reasons.” From that moment, many began to wonder what really happened? Therefore, here we tell you.

Mauri Stern called Christian Danielle "the phoenix of the great international battles" in I am.

Why did you leave I am: great international battles?

On Thursday, January 21, the Ecuadorian ‘Ricardo Montaner’ spoke through his social networks to clarify that he had to leave I am: great international battles because he had to rest because just two months ago he underwent emergency surgery .

“It was a bit difficult because I’m still going through a recovery process . They sent me rest because I had overdone it too much and it was very necessary in the midst of all that has been this hustle and bustle, this competition, to be able to recover, “he said.

“Hopefully, if God allows, we can be next week rejoining the program to give the best of me… I barely have two months and nine days of this surgical intervention,” he added.

Who is the imitator of Ricardo Montaner from Ecuador?

Cristian Danielle has participated characterizing the Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner in programs such as Yo Me Llamo Colombia and Yo soy Chile, where he became one of the 10 finalists. Currently, he competes in I am: great international battles, a program in which imitators from different countries face each other.