The Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg conducted an inspection of 20 catering establishments in the city, establishing that restaurants worked at night without QR codes. Based on the results of the audit, a decision was made to temporarily suspend the work of all 20 establishments, it was reported on Saturday, January 22, at website departments.

In St. Petersburg, from January 2, visiting catering establishments and non-food stores is possible only if you have a certificate with a QR code about vaccination or coronavirus. The city authorities have obliged enterprises to check the presence of a QR code at the entrance to the institution, when receiving an order and when paying at the checkout.

The UK clarified that 32 protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up in relation to catering establishments. Establishments violated the law in the field of consumer protection and sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population.

Mobile phones, financial and economic documents, computers, video recorders and cash registers were seized.

Protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against 103 restaurant visitors.

On January 18, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that the government, on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had developed a plan for additional measures to combat the infection. They should also help prepare the healthcare system for a possible sharp increase in the number of patients.

Mishustin said that the Omicron strain of coronavirus is rapidly spreading around the world, the incidence rates are worrying.

