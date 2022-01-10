Rodrigo gonzalez and Magaly Medina have pointed out their discrepancies on many occasions over the past few years. On television, both hints were sent that have distanced them more and more, which made us forget those times when they were shown together in journalistic work.

The last confrontation that they carried out occurred after the statements of Giuliana Rengifo in Amor y fuego a few months ago. The singer claimed to have had an affair with the current husband of the ATV driver, Alfredo Zambrano.

Although she did not specify the date they met, she clarified that it was when both were going through difficult times. His comments generated rebounds in other media and reached the ears of the television figure.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González assures that Magaly Medina prevented him from being hired in ATV

After these revelations, the stars of Willax TV and ATV sent hints to each other on social networks that ended in a statement by the popular ‘Peluchín’ about their friendship.

Rodrigo González was a friend of Magaly Medina in her early days on television. Photo: Instagram

Rodrigo said he felt betrayed by Magaly

During the broadcast of your program, Rodrigo gonzalez He said that his colleague prevented him from being part of the ATV family when he left Latina. In that sense, he recalled the war of firsts they both had long ago.

“It has happened to me for almost a decade that it was attack after attack. (…) They told me: ‘But isn’t she your friend? So why has he expressed himself this way about you? Why has your program minimized? Why do you say that nobody sees you? Why does she say that the firstfruits are only hers? Why did you ask ATV not to hire you when it was known that you were going to enter at noon? Isn’t she supposed to be your friend? ‘”He wondered.

“As time went by, I also began to understand things. Friends do not say that about the work of other friends, they do not prevent you from entering television channels because they feel threatened. They do not throw your work or the work of your colleagues to the ground ”, he added.

In this way, he wanted to imply that she never considered him a friend and was able to understand what life was like on television.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González criticizes Women in Charge for an interview with Melissa Paredes: “It was inconsequential”

Magaly Medina tells why she does not speak with Rodrigo González

In March 2020, Magaly medina He acknowledged in a live broadcast that he stopped talking to Rodrigo González due to differences in his way of doing entertainment journalism.

“We have discrepancies and in our case they are public, but we forgot them soon after. because the affection of so many years prevails ”, he justified at that time.

For his part, the television host was astonished by these statements. “He treated me very well and I always appreciated that. Now I don’t know what happened, I don’t understand … I’ve known her since I was 16 years old, but I feel that when I’m on television, there is something that happens, something that changes, “he said in a talk he had with Gigi Miter before the pandemic.

Days later, he met the television host on the set of Magaly TV, the firm where they held an intimate conversation. That was the last time they appeared together on the small screen.