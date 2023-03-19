Lorna Cepeda It is part of the history of Colombian novels. The artist rose to stardom in Peru thanks to the personification of her by Patricia Fernández in the successful production “I am Betty, the ugly one”. Now, the artist is preparing to visit Peru as part of her participation in the work “El divan rojo”.

In an interview with La República, the actress tells us details about her personal life, how the Colombian series impacted the international public and how remarkable is her strong bond with her followers.

—Lorna, you will arrive in Peru in the next few days to premiere the play “El diván rojo” and you will be accompanied by the cast of “I am Betty, the ugly one”…

—What happiness to return to Peru, I am very happy. We are going to be with Natalia Ramírez (Marcela) and on April 14 in Lima and on April 15 in Trujillo (showing the work). There will also be Julio César Herrera, who was Freddy in “Ugly Betty.” On this occasion, Natalia is the producer.

—“Ugly Betty” has been a worldwide success. On Netflix it never fell out of the top 10 and in Peru it was recently broadcast again: what do you think is the secret to the success of the soap opera?

“We’ve always wondered.” This is too much, there are children of 8 and 5 years old, it has been like something generational, that everyone should see. The story is real until today’s sun, in that novel you could see everything, things that are still happening, there is machismo, bullying, harassment, rejection due to physical appearance or people who try to survive and others who try to keep up appearances. These things unfortunately happen, these are situations with which one can still identify and I think that is the secret of the novel.

—Before social networks you were already a star in Latin America, how do you take the comments they produce on these platforms, have you had any bad experiences? Also, the memes about your Patricia character are a hit, did you see any?

—Oh yes, there are a lot (of memes), I’ve seen them (laughs). I have not felt problems on social networks; thank God, people are very good to me. In my networks I put jokes and humor content, I like to give that to people. In general, the things they tell me are always positive.

—If given the opportunity, would you like to participate in a new version of “I am Betty, the ugly one”?

—A lot of versions have already been made, but not in Colombia, I don’t know if a new version works, yes, I would give my full support if a version with new actors is made. Why not do it if it was the series that gave me so many blessings. I haven’t seen the other versions of Betty.

Lorna Cepeda is a renowned Colombian actress. Photo: Instagram

—Or the Mexican version? The one from Colombia if you saw it or any of your scenes in the novel?

—None, not even the Colombian. I don’t like to see myself in what I do, sometimes I saw her when she could, but in general I don’t like to see myself. Of course, I like to gossip between takes when I’m recording and in rehearsals. I didn’t see all of Betty because she was working.

—You recently announced your engagement to Juan David Morelli. How are the wedding plans going, is there a date yet?

—We’re happy, but oh, it’s a paper thing. There is no date (for the wedding) yet. Besides, I’m working and there’s not much time left. We are advancing little by little, but I do not rule anything out.