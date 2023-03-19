French people are in the streets against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, imposed by decree on Thursday (16.mar)

Police in France banned this Saturday (18.Mar.2023) concentrations of demonstrators in central points of Paris. The protests are motivated by the pension reform imposed by President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (16.mar).

In addition to the French legislature, other locations have restricted access, such as Place de la Concorde, the 2nd largest square in the country. The information is from the British newspaper The Guardian.

On the day the measure was imposed, hundreds of people were arrested for carrying out the demonstrations. On occasion, police forces used tear gas and water cannons to control crowds.

The text of the reform was approved by the Senate. However, Macron resorted to article 49.3 of the French Constitution before the text was analyzed by the National Assembly – equivalent to the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil. The device allows the government to put the changes into practice without prior approval from the legislature.

The reform stipulates an increase in the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030 and a 3-year increase in the minimum contribution period.

The protests on Thursday (16.mar) started calmly, but were marked by escalations of tension and violence in cities such as Paris, Nantes and Marseille.

Organized by union entities, the movements began in January. That month, a proposal was announced to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

On Friday (March 17), citizens called for Macron’s beheading and compared him with the monarchist Luiz XVI, who had his head cut off in the French Revolution.

SOCIAL SECURITY REFORM

The project was presented on January 10, 2023 by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and approved by the Council of Ministers on January 23. There was a 1st round of voting in the Senate and the Assembly. With the approval of both Houses, a mixed commission met and prepared a new text, modifying some passages. Here’s the fullin French (537 KB).

The new wording was approved on the morning of Thursday (March 16) by the Senate and should have gone to the Assembly for analysis. But Macron authorized the use of Article 49.3 of the French constitution to pass pension reform without going through the National Assembly. The government’s goal is for the new model to take effect in September 2023.

According to the president of France, the objective of the reform is “reinforce prepaid pension schemes, which would otherwise be at risk” since the country would continue to “finance them with credit”