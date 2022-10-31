The first lady of Brazil, Michelle Bolsonaro, denied this Monday the rumors about alleged problems in her marriage with President Jair Bolsonarodefeated in the elections on Sunday, and assured that both continue “united”.

“Me and my husband remain firm, united, believing in God and believing in the best for Brazil.“said Michelle Bolsonaro in a message posted on her Instagram account.

The first lady responded to the stir that arose on social networks and was picked up by the Brazilian media, after the presidential couple, apparently, will stop following on that social networkwhere together they add about 30 million followers.

“Clarifying today’s news that my husband has stopped following me on Instagram, as Jair explained in several live streams, he is not the one who manages that network“, he pointed out. Likewise, Michelle Bolsonaro, a fervent evangelical, reaffirmed that they will be “always together”, loving each other “in joy and in sadness”.

About two hours earlier, he published Psalm 117 of the Bible, which asks God to bless “all nations and all peoples.” “Because his kindness is great toward us and the truth of the Lord endures forever. Praise the Lord,” he wrote.

The first lady’s comments come amid uncertainty about the position that the head of state will take in the face of his defeat in the second round of elections on Sunday against former progressive president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The retired Army captain has not commented so far on the result of the polls, which he gave Lula’s victory with 50.9% of the votes, compared to 49.10% received by the current ruler.

EFE

