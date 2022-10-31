On Sunday night, almost all of Latin American progressivism raised their songs of gratitude to heaven, but especially to Lula, who had allowed them to recover their self-esteem after the brutal defeat suffered by the “approval” in the Chilean constitutional plebiscite. As a Spanish newspaper titled, trying to give a continental framework to the victory of the former Brazilian president: “The five main economies of Latin America will be governed for the first time by the left.”

Along with the conjunctural nature of the assertion (in October 2023 there are presidential elections in Argentina, with many options for an official defeat), some basic issues matter more than the color of the president’s shirt, such as the public policies to be developed to get out of a time as difficult as this. Nor can we forget the composition of Parliament, the distribution of territorial power, the alliances with the center and the right formalized to reach the presidency and the number of votes cast and win in those elections that required a second round. In the case at hand, all except Mexico.

Both inside and outside of Latin America, much of the attention and analysis was focused on how a probable victory for Lula would affect environmental policy, regional balances and even Brazil’s international position. And although foreign policy was not a factor of much interest during the electoral campaign, as in the rest of the world, it is not a secondary issue, as seen in Brussels.

In recent years, and as a consequence of President Bolsonaro’s decisions, Brazil withdrew from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and maintains an icy relationship with Kirchnerist Argentina and Alberto Fernández. Both orientations are going to be reversed, although Brazilian enthusiasm for CELAC, an institution supervised by Mexico, is quite limited. Hence, in the traditional line of Itamaraty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is already talk of serious attempts to relaunch Unasur, although without the political-ideological bias of yesteryear.

Lula’s big problem will be to make South America compatible with Latin America and reconcile the great ideological mix that regional progressivism entails, which ranges from the authoritarian governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the more “social-democratic” governments of Chile and Colombia. , without forgetting the populist experiments in Argentina, Bolivia, Honduras, Mexico and Peru.

It will not be an easy task, and even more so at a time as complicated as the current one, where many of Lula’s most pragmatic responses will openly contradict the policies of his more ideological colleagues. Despite the efforts of the winning candidate to conquer at least part of the evangelical vote, his ability to perform miracles is quite limited. Hence, although his victory will affect the recomposition of regional balances, the new president will be totally incapable of making Latin America speak with one voice. For not being able, he will not even be able to get the progressives to do it in a harmonious and joint way.