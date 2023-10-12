Hamas, which controls Gaza and has been waging war with Israel for six days, rejected a humanitarian corridor proposal made by Egypt because “it would force the Palestinian people to abandon their homeland” and would imply a new displacement and search for refugea source from the Islamist group told EFE this Thursday.

He added that Hamas continues to demand “access to essential supplies and goods such as fuel or electricity, anything that guarantees” the 2.3 million Palestinians in the enclave “the right to life,” which is “a constant demand of the group.” “, while Gaza is on the brink of humanitarian collapse due to harsh bombings and the total Israeli siege that prevents even the entry of food..

“However, opening a safe passage to force our people to leave their homeland and suffer permanent death is not something that our people and our resistance agree with,” said the member of the Islamist organization, who last Saturday it carried out a surprise attack by land, sea and air against Israel that has left more than 1,300 dead and 3,200 injured.

In Gaza, There are at least 1,350 dead and 6,049 injured by the Israeli air attacks, and the hospitals are without electricity and with an extreme lack of materials that put their situation to the limit..

At the same time, as EFE learned, there are around 3,000 people who were displaced today in a hotel in Gaza where they were left without food or water, while Israel carried out heavy bombings in places such as the city of Rafah, in the south of the enclave. coastal and adjacent to the border crossing with Egypt.

An injured Palestinian arrives at Al-Shefa hospital in Gaza City.

The Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority today made an urgent appeal to the Committee of the Red Cross and the international community and asked them for immediate intervention so that medicines and medical supplies can be sent to Gaza for operating rooms, emergency services and units of intensive care.

Health asked for help “open field hospitals to work and save lives of the injured, especially women, children and the elderly”since “the large number of wounded currently exceeds the capacity of hospitals in the Gaza Strip,” declared Health Minister Mai al Kaila.

For its part, this Thursday, according to Egyptian security sources, Israel also rejected an Egyptian proposal to set up a temporary buffer zone in the Gaza Strip, near its border, to accommodate displaced people fleeing Israeli bombings.

Negotiations between Egypt and the United States continue for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and for the transfer of wounded people who require treatment in Egypt, as well as a truce proposed by the Egyptian authorities, according to the sources, who stated that so far all such proposals have been rejected by Israel.

Likewise, the Egyptian Government said this morning that the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is “open to traffic and has never been closed” since the conflict broke out.

The displaced within the Gaza Strip have exceeded 338,000, thus increasing by 75,000 people the number of civilians who have fled their homes within the Palestinian territory in one day, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) reported today. United.

Smoke after an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian aid begins to arrive in Egypt

Egypt received this Thursday a first shipment of humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip from Jordan, indicated media outlets close to the Egyptian government, which has the only entrance to the Palestinian enclave that is not in Israeli hands.

Al Arish airport, capital of North Sinai, 50 kilometers west of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, “He was chosen to receive international humanitarian aid,” the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Thursday..

Requests for help for the Gaza Strip multiply as the Israeli army batters the small Palestinian enclave.

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, spoke this Wednesday with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, about the passage through Egypt.

