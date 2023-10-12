Climate | Markku Ollikainen will leave the chairmanship of the climate panel at the end of the year

The chairman of the Finnish climate panel will change at the end of the year, when the current chairman Markku Ollikainen will not continue in the position.

Finland chairman of the climate panel Markku Ollikainen will step down when the current panel’s term expires at the end of this year.

The 71-year-old Ollikainen will not continue on the panel as a regular member either. He has been the chairman of the panel since 2014, which is an exceptionally long time.

“For one person, that’s already a reasonable effort for Finland’s climate policy,” Ollikainen says to HS.

The climate panel is elected for a four-year term at a time. The term of the current panel ends at the end of the year, and Ollikainen is not available as a member.

Ollikainen says that he tried to leave if after his previous presidency in 2019, but he was successfully talked into continuing.

Ollikainen justifies his absence by also saying that, considering group dynamics and organizational theory, eight years is a time when a person can give something new of himself to the organization.

“I’ve already been overtime compared to that.”

After the end of Pest, Ollikainen plans to continue his work with research.

Ollikainen says his own health is fine, but he also talks about the risks that arise with age, for example related to absences. According to him, even a week’s absence from work, for example due to illness, would cause problems.

“This is the most hectic job if you do it properly.”

Ollikainen’s absence was reported earlier The World of Technology.

Presently the composition of the new panel is being prepared at the Ministry of the Environment as preparation for the position.

Universities and research institutes have been able to propose members to the panel in the summer. There were about 40 candidates for panel members. There were six candidates for the new chairman.

Ultimately, the panel is appointed by the Government. Efforts are being made to get the Government Council session to decide on the issue between October and November, says the Ministry of the Environment.

The setting of the panel is defined quite precisely by the legislation. In the selection of people, academic merits, representativeness of different areas of expertise and the Equality Act are taken into account, among other things.

The State Council appoints the members and the chairman. In addition, the panel elects two vice-chairmen from among themselves.

The climate panel is a scientific and independent expert body that supports climate policy planning and decision-making.