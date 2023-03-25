Gisela Valcárcel He confessed in a recent interview with “Cuto” Guadalupe and spoke not only about his successful artistic career on television, but also about the hard times he had to live when he was young. As is known, the presenter of “El gran show” became a first-time mother at the age of 17 and, since then, she has not become pregnant again. She discovers what happened to her and why she didn’t want to have more children after Ethel Pozo came into the world.

Gisela Valcárcel did not want Ethel Pozo to have siblings

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe He asked Gisela Valcárcel why after the birth of Ethel Pozo he had no more descendants. The famous host said that at that time she was so young that she went through very difficult times. Also, when she had her daughter in her arms, she experienced such a great and inexplicable love that she preferred to keep that unique experience for life.

“I remember Ethel’s face lactating the first day and I said ‘I love you, I love you’ and I was so scared of that love so great that you can feel, that I said: ‘this cannot be repeated (having another child)’. (…) It was a different love having become a mother, beautiful”, he commented for the Trome segment.

What is the real name of Gisela Valcárcel?

On the other hand, Gisela Valcárcel revealed that the name with which she has been known for so many years on television is not the same as that on her birth certificate. The presenter surprised “Cuto” Guadalupe by telling how her parents called her when she was little.

How did the name Gisela Valcárcel come about?

Gisela Valcárcel She said that it was thanks to her sister that she discovered that name, so she asked her father to know her that way from that moment (when she was 6 years old). Her parent agreed to add it to her birth certificate.

“I was like that for a few months, I didn’t turn around when my mom or dad called me and one day they punished me, I started crying. I was about six and a half years old when my sister bought a small dictionary of names and one night he read the name of Giselle and I liked it, but Giselle wasn’t enough because it has a double ‘l’, so I decided to call myself Gisela, my father agreed to give me that name, which is small in my departure, Sonia Mercedes Gisela ”, accurate.