Raul Romero He marked his return to television in 2022 with his participation in “La voz senior” and recently in “La voz Perú” as a coach of new talents who seek to stand out with their voices. The also remembered host of “Habacilar” recently spoke with Jesús Alzamora on his program “La lengua”, in which he revealed how he came to join the group of coaches of the famous singing format broadcast by the Latina signal.

Raúl Romero twice refused to be part of “La voz Perú”

The singer Raul Romero He opened up to Jesús Alzamora and said that before entering “La voz Perú” they had already proposed to him to be in the program on two occasions; however, at the time, he rejected them. Given this, the producer Ana Roca Rey summoned him for the third time and ended up accepting because he wanted to do something different, among other reasons.

“I had to do something and in those days the call from Anita Rocca Rey appeared, who called me for the third time for ‘La voz’. I had told her no, but Anita who is persistent. She really caught me with the floodgates open, and then there arose considerations of doing or not doing things specifically,” he said.

Raúl Romero refused to be part of “La voz” on several occasions. Photo: composition LR/ YouTube/ Latina See also They are looking for a 38-year-old woman who has disappeared in Murcia since June 20

Why did Raúl Romero agree to be in “La voz Perú”?

He peruvian artist He commented that there were some considerations that were decisive in finally agreeing to be a coach of “La voz Perú”. One of them had to do with the fact that the weight and image of the program were no longer going to fall solely on his shoulders. Likewise, he assured that the format helped him to complement the two areas that he likes: television and music.

“It was not my program, the backpack was not going to be on me, the rating is relatively important to me because there are people working, but it is not that tightrope; what’s more, I was going to share it with others (…) TV has not overshadowed my musical theme, they complement each other well. What I hadn’t done was talk about music (…) ‘La voz’ was an opportunity to talk about music,” he said.

Raúl Romero sang a new version of “Magdalena” on “La voz Perú”

In the final of “La voz Perú”, Raul Romero and the finalist of his team, Asmir Young, surprised the public by interpreting a new version of the song “Magdalena”, by the well-remembered ex-host of “Habacilar”. Everyone on set was amazed and applauded the performance.