Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter are one of the most beloved duos on Peruvian television. For more than a decade they have been leading show programs, some of them were “Amor, amor, amor”; “Válgame Dios” and now they continue with “Amor y fuego” on Willax TV.

Over the years, both figures have presented setbacks for which one of them had to assume the leadership, this was the case yesterday, August 11. After commenting on the latest earnings of “This Is War”, Gigi walked off the set without giving any reason causing his fans to worry.

The transmission continued normally and moments before saying goodbye, the driver commented on the absence of his unconditional. “Gigi had a setback, everything is already solved. Tomorrow he will be back (in ‘Amor y Fuego’). She is watching us from her house. I love you sister”.

How did the friendship between Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter begin?

The friendship between both drivers dates back more than ten years and began on Latina TV with the program “Amor, amor, amor”. From that project they did not separate again. Gigi Miter entered that space as part of the panel, since Janine Leal was Rodrigo González’s duo at that time.

Years passed and their friendship only grew stronger, to the point that in 2019 both resigned from the channel due to “professional disagreements”, and months later they signed a contract with Willax TV, the television house where they are now.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter revealed details about their departure from Latina. Photo: Willax/ Being Peruvian

Another of the moments in which the level of friendship of both could be seen is when Rodrigo had to remain missing for a few days when being searched by the National Police. “Everyone would like to have a friend like Gigi Miter and I have it” commented the driver in “Love and fire” upon his return.

With whom did Rodrigo González spend the National Holidays?

During the long holiday for National Holidays, several entertainment figures left the capital to enjoy the beach or the countryside and one of them was Rodrigo González. The driver of “Love and fire” traveled to the city of Tarapoto in the company of his family and his boyfriend, Salvatore. Through his Instagram stories, he showed his followers the different stews that he savored, such as a rich paiche ceviche or the classic juane.