A 48-year-old worker from a maintenance company died today in a company in the Vicenza area following the outbreak of a fire that affected some wooden pallets piled up not far from where the man was working. The exact dynamics of the death have not yet been clarified. The man, engaged in some maintenance inside the Riviera Tannery, in Zermeghedo (Vicenza), closed in this period for holidays, tried to put out the flames, together with an employee who happened to be in the company. Then he sounded the alarm for the fire brigade. Arriving at the scene, the firefighters found the 48-year-old lying on the ground in the square, unconscious. The worker never recovered, and the doctors could only ascertain his death. The investigations are conducted by the Carabinieri and by the Spisal technicians.

Another 60-year-old Sirti worker, Nicola Caruso from Militello in Val di Catania, was electrocuted while carrying out a repair on a power pole of a medium voltage line in Caltagirone. The news was made official by the Sicilian Filctem Cgil, Flaei Cisl and Uiltec Uil trade unions in a statement in which they express their condolences.