Why did Formula 1, Ferrari and the FIA ​​’win’ their Oscar Award?

michelle yeoh made history on Sunday by becoming the first Asian woman to receive the Oscar for best actress, thanks to her role in the irreverent sci-fi film “Everything everywhere at the same time.”

Yeoh won over Academy voters with her portrayal of Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner who traverses endless universes to face a powerful enemy as she rethinks her marriage, struggles to get closer to her daughter…and tries to solve tax problems.

“To all the little boys and girls who look like me and are watching this tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that dreams do come true,” Yeoh said as he accepted the Oscar.

“And ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you’re ever past your prime. Never give up,” she added to applause.

It turns out that the new Oscar winner is the couple for years with Jean

Todtspecial envoy of the UN Secretary General for Road Safety, Yeoh has no children.

Todt was one of the main men of the team Ferrari for many years. He led the successful era of the great victories of the German, Michael Schumacher.

In addition, he was president of the FIA ​​International Automobile Federation (from 2009 to 2021).

Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh.

