Hornets | Marin: I haven’t made a plan for the fighters – HS follows moment by moment

Marin’s talk about giving Hornet fighters to Ukraine has been puzzling over the past few days. The Prime Minister answers journalists’ questions during the election tour in Vaasa.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has promised to answer media questions about his Hornet statements on Monday afternoon.

HS follows the media meeting that started at 16:20 at the bottom of this story, moment by moment.

Marin answers questions in Vaasa, where she is on Sdp’s election tour.

Prime minister during his visit to Kiev on Friday, highlighted the possibility of giving Ukraine the Hornet fighter jets that are decommissioning in Finland.

He was asked about it at a press conference.

“Yes, I think we can also have a discussion regarding the Hornets, whether it would be possible to hand them over to Ukraine. And what kind of training would it perhaps need in addition, so that Finland could contribute to this,” he said.

Read more: This is how Marin commented on the future of Hornets and fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine on Friday – see in the video

Several leading politicians have puzzled over the statement.

Marin had not discussed the topic in advance with the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (central), Commander of the Air Force Juha-Pekka Keränen or the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistön with.

Niinistö said on Monday that he had a conversation with the prime minister on Saturday. In response to the media’s questions, he published a short statement on Twitter.

In the press release, Niinistö considers that the requirements of the Finnish defense are “decisive” for the Hornets.