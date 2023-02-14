Didn’t they get paid well? The singers Bryan Arámbulo and Azucena Calvay have been part of the cast of Los Claveles de la Cumbia, but today they shine on other stages. Because? we tell you.

Missed more incentive? Peruvian cumbia is one of the musical genres with the greatest arrival not only in the north, but throughout Peru. One of those musical groups that has managed to earn the respect and affection of the public are The Carnations of Cumbia, that belongs to the musician Cesar Cordova, thanks to their musical hits and the way they interpret each of the covers they release. For example, they are currently playing on all radio stations nationwide with their hit song “Vagabunda, borracha y loca”. This is just a sample of how well they are doing.

Great talents have paraded through the ranks of the band, such as the current soloist Bryan Arámbulo and the talented Azucena Calvay; However, it did not take long for them to separate and take different directions. What is the reason for the sudden departure of both characters who did so well to the Lima orchestra? Next, we will give you all the details and the new projects in which these artists continue to exude talent.

Why did Azucena Calvay withdraw from Los Claveles de la Cumbia?

The young promise Azucena Calvay is a 21-year-old from Chiclayo who saw music as her goose that laid the golden eggs and since she was very little she has not stopped exploiting her talent for singing and enchanting all her followers. Although her grandfather was the one who saw in her that vocal register that could delight thousands of people in a concert, the Peruvian has worked very hard to achieve what she has. For this, she toured orchestras such as Los Hermanos Mendoza, Los Andaluces de Ferreñafe, Suena Reflejos, Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia and The Carnations of Cumbia.

Although this last musical group is the best known in which the artist participated, she had to withdraw because her only passion is not music, since she is also in the tenth cycle of her music career. Human medicine at the Lord of Sipan University. In fact, his schedules crossed with his penultimate job and, therefore, he had to leave the band Cesar Cordova. In that sense, he revealed: “I study every morning and work afternoons and nights. The days that I have free, Wednesday and Thursday, I dedicate myself to my family“. Currently, she has returned to Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia and is very happy because she has no problems with her academic training.

Why did Bryan Arámbulo leave Los Claveles de la Cumbia?

Bryan Arámbulo’s voice dazzled many fans because of how peculiar it is in the musical group Los Claveles de la Cumbia and it was that same talent that led him to consolidate himself as a soloist. However, he achieved the success he wanted and today he continues to shine with his own light, despite the fact that the artistic path sometimes has many obstacles. In said orchestra he became very popular for interpreting the song “I swear I love you”.

The Peruvian singer performed on national and international stages after retiring from César Córdova’s band. In this sense, when the “You are in all” program asked him for the reason for his departure, he clarified: “I was with them (I was) for almost three years … It was not easy at all. In a pandemic I made that decision because I learned to value work. I was a member of Claveles and there were many little things that did not fit and I decided to step aside.o”. Today he is focused on his work as a soloist with his orchestra.