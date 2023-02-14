“To caress the breasts of a woman is to caress life”. The phrase is from a friend of mine who knows a lot about life and women. He once told me that one of his most beautiful memories is that of a beautiful lady whose precious bust he held in his hands -fortunate hands- and that he said: “I like how you caress me”. My friend added in his story: “If by the infinite mercy of the Lord I go to Heaven, I will enter it on the condition that I am allowed to continue remembering there the words that that beautiful woman said to me that unforgettable night”. I descend to more profane regions and cite the case of that guy who in a hotel lobby bar proposed to an attractive female with a huge bosom: “I bet you a drink I can reach your boobies with my hands without touching your clothes”. She, amused, accepted the bet. They went to a dark corner and there the guy gloated fully, exercising for several minutes the sense of touch on his partner’s precious frontispiece. She told him: “But you touched my clothes” . “You’re right,” the guy admitted. “I lost the bet.”

He baseball It is the sport that I like the most. He is followed by football. Third place is occupied all other sports including soccer and matatena. I became fond of baseball since I went hand in hand with my father to watch the games in the old Saltillo Stadium, whose field was dirt. He blew the wind and raised a dust storm that prevented seeing not only the ball, but also the world. The eternal umpire -he had a Schubertian nickname, because they called him “The Trout”- would then shout “Taim!, that is, “Time!”, and the game would be suspended until the simoon ceased and the dust cleared. Then “La Trout” would yell, “Pleybol!”, and continue the game until the next gust arrived. There was usually one per inning. football I liked him until I was in the Indiana University. American universities are made up of a football stadium around which there are some schools. As a general rule, the team coach is more important than the Dean or President of the university. Each player has a more or less numerous seraglio depending on his performance in the game and his popularity. The quarterback’s harem is larger than that of any sultan in the Orient. All for knowing how to handle a ball in the approximate shape of a chicken egg. And to think that Edgar Allan Poe, Nathanael West and Hemingway were unlucky in love! I certainly watched the Super Bowl. I saw it on TV, of course, where it looks better than in the stadium. I have seen the game there a couple of times, and what I enjoyed the most was the beer and the giant hot dog, because from the town that I could afford the gridiron it looked the size of a postage stamp. What a game on Sunday! I think it’s one of the best in the history of Big Bowl.

On this occasion I learned that if you don’t give in to adversity you will end up defeating it, because that’s why there are adversities, to fight against them. I also learned that pregnancy should not be an obstacle for a woman to fully exercise her faculties. I am from the time when a visibly pregnant lady was embarrassed to show herself to others, because they would think about what she had done to be like that. And then they say that all past times were better!

It was a pleasant parenthesis to see that extraordinary game, which made me forget for a few hours the indignation that caused me to see the Aztec Eagle dragged through the mud when López hung it around the neck of a tyrannical despot like Díaz-Canel, who is more like a jailer than a prisoner. head of state. Poor Cuba! And, I say it with regret, poor Mexico!… END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

San Virila, tells the Golden Legend, used to say that he did not perform miracles: they came out of him. Sometimes, he commented, he didn’t know whether to let the miracle out or not.

Once he met a married couple in the village. The man was surly, rude, harsh in character. He treated his wife badly in word and deed, even though she was meek and submissive. Or maybe that’s why he treated her badly.

The subject challenged San Virila:

-If you are as miraculous as they say, make me a miracle.

San Virila fulfilled his wish. She turned him into a louse.

The woman told him:

-Holy Father: I do believe that you are miraculous, and I ask that if you did a miracle for my husband, now do one for me.

The puffin smiled and asked:

-What miracle do you want me to do for you?

The woman replied, pleading:

-Leave my husband as he is.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. The communist dictator of Cuba was in Campeche.”.

The visit makes us blush.

The man is rude.

But it is explained: in Campeche

the governor is red.