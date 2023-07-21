The human attraction It is a fascinating and complex field, where intertwined emotions and desires create a mysterious enigma of unexpected connections.

One of the most intriguing phenomena is the inexplicable attractive than some people they feel toward those who are already committed to a loving relationship.

As experts in psychology delve into the labyrinths of the human heart, try to reveal the secrets behind this paradox.

Why are we more attracted to people who already have a partner?

The call “forbidden attraction“has baffled philosophers and psychologists for generations. Why is it that we sometimes feel a strong emotional connection towards those who apparently are out of our reach? According to experts, there are several psychological factors that could explain this intriguing phenomenon:

The search for challenges and competition: The idea of ​​challenging the established and striving to conquer the unattainable can be a powerful engine behind the attraction to committed people.

For some, the mere fact of competing for the heart of someone who already has a partner can raise emotional adrenaline, making them feel more alive and eager to win the attention of a loved one.

The inverse theory of scarcity: Psychology has shown that human beings often appreciate more what is scarce or hard to get. In the case of people with a partner, their “unavailability” could generate a perception of greater value and desire for some people, thus fueling their attraction.

The security that commitment provides: The stability and emotional maturity that come with a committed relationship can be attractive attributes to some individuals. Feeling that someone is capable of maintaining a successful relationship could make them appear attractive to other people, leading them to desire what is already “approved” by another partner.

The call of the mystery: The people who already have a partner often project a aura of mystery, since there is a part of his life that remains hidden from others. This sense of enigma can be attractive to some individuals, who feel an irresistibly magnetic curiosity about the person involved.

The emotional factor and deep connection: In certain cases, the attraction towards committed people could be based on the need for deep emotional connections. Someone who is already in a relationship can pass on the ability to establish and maintain meaningful relationshipswhich is appealing to those who crave intense bonding.

Although you are psychological theories provide an interesting insight into the phenomenon, it is crucial to emphasize that being attracted to people with a partner does not justify or endorse interference in their relationships. Respect, ethics and empathy must guide our actions towards others and their love relationships.