If we compare land-based casinos to online casinos with no deposit bonus codes, we will realize they have many elements in common. You will find popular games like blackjack, slots, roulette, poker, and so on at both casinos. But with only a few years of developments in the online casino industry, there has been an exponential growth in its market size. As of 2019, the market size of the online casino industry was valued at $53.7 billion. It is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 11.5% from 2022 to 2027.

So, why are online casinos more popular than land casinos now? Why do punters prefer to gamble at an online casino than online casinos? To answer these questions, we have come up with this article to explore the top seven reasons online casinos are becoming mainstream casinos. Let’s explore more.

Online Casinos Are Easily Accessible

One of the major selling points of many commodities today is the ease of access. No one wants to join a long queue or have to struggle to get an item. The only exception people will struggle to get an item is when it is essential. When you compare online casinos with brick-and-mortar casinos, you will realize online casinos are way easier to access just like it is as easy to check out billboards on road to Coachella. With a smartphone or laptop and a stable internet connection, you have access to myriads of online casinos.

However, you can only access as many brick-and-mortar casinos as are within your province. No one wants to travel miles to have a while away time and win some money. And because of the ease of access to online casinos, many punters are giving up on land-based casinos.

Online Casinos Offer a More Comfortable Environment

You can’t compare the experience at a land-based casino with that of an online casino. The ambient atmosphere, the sound of the reels of a slot machine spinning, and the cheer from other punters winning a bet all give you an exciting time at a land-based casino. But this seems to be the central selling point of land-based casinos.

However, online casinos are now recreating the same land-based experience with live casino games where punters can access a live feed inside the casino. With online casinos, you don’t have to face the crowd; you can listen to a song you choose, wear what feels comfortable to you, and start and stop playing whenever you want. In other words, with online casinos, you have full control of the conditions.

A Wider Selection of Games at Online Casinos

When it comes to the title of games you can play, you can trust an online casino to find the best. Online casinos offer a wider selection of games than land-based casinos. Many online offer hundreds of slots, dozens of roulette, blackjack, video poker variants, and other table games. Although land-based casinos have several slots and different variants of table games, they are limited by their space and cost to function.

With online casinos, there is a huge selection of online casino game providers that offers them the ability to add new games to their catalogue constantly. For this reason, punters prefer to play at online casinos because they know they will always find something intriguing now and then.

Online Casinos Offer Higher Payouts

Another reason punters are switching to online casinos is because they offer higher payout percentages. Most online casino slot games have an RTP between 94% and 98%. Land-based slots have a lower RTP, between 85 and 90%. The RTP of casino games gives you an insight into your chance of winning the game. The higher the payout, the better your chance of winning more often.

Online casinos set the RTP of their games to be high to offer bigger and better games to give them a competitive edge over land-based casinos. Moreover, the operational cost of online casinos is many times lesser than land-based casinos, which is why online casinos can offer high payouts.

Online Casinos Offer Mouth-Watering Bonuses

Think about it for a second, compare the cost of running the most honest online casinos with a land-based casino; which do you think is more expensive? It is a land-based casino, of course! With land-based casinos, management will have to think about the cost of the building, and employee staff, among several other expenses. Whereas with online casinos, management only has to consider maintaining the website and paying a few staff, which is cheaper than the costs land-based casinos incur.

Online casinos can offer punters bigger bonuses to keep them happy. Some real money casinos 2020 offer a 500% welcome bonus of up to thousands of dollars to lure new players to the site. In addition to the welcome bonus, there will be other bonuses like a deposit bonus, free spins, and so much more. Land-based casinos simply can’t afford to give out such huge bonuses because of the cost it takes to function. Although this does not mean land-based casinos do not offer bonuses, they don’t offer as much as online casinos.

You Have More Payment Options at Online Casinos

Another critical reason many punters are switching to online casinos is that it offers them multiple ways to process payments. Compared to land-based casinos, online casinos have way more payment options. Land-based casinos often perform transactions through cash and credit/debit cards. But with online casinos, punters can use e-wallets, crypto, wire transfer, etc.

If you prefer to remain anonymous while executing gambling transactions, you will surely want to explore online casinos. Most of the payment options available at online casinos make transactions easy to use, secure, and fast. This means online casinos give punters total control of their banking system.

Online Casinos Are Highly Regulated

You’ve probably heard about how some land casinos implement rigid machines that work to favour the operators. However, one thing about online casinos is that they are highly regulated. The regulating bodies often ask the operators to present their return rates to promote fairness. In addition, online casinos go the extra mile to encourage responsible gambling.

Since online transactions are regulated, there are limits on the transactions you can execute. Doing this helps players restrict their gambling habits and manage their spending.

Conclusion

Online casino gambling has grown massively in the past few years, and it is here to stay. Although it seems like online casinos are beginning to replace land-based casinos, it is hard to say this with certainty. However, the decision to choose which casino to play with is yours to make, depending on your taste and what you desire.