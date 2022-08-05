THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, August 5, 2022, 1:24 p.m.



New clash on the Mar Menor coast between the regional government and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge. At the conclusion of the Inter-administrative Coordination Forum that this Friday convened the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies to analyze the situation of the lagoon, the coordinator of the Framework of Priority Actions to Recover the Mar Menor, Francisca Baraza , demanded from the Community that “it is essential to set up a body with real representativeness and legal-administrative guarantees to advance in the rehabilitation at the pace that the ecosystem needs.”

The also president of the Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla informed the councilor Luengo and the mayors of the municipalities around the Mar Menor that the Inter-administrative Coordination Forum created by the regional government “does not meet the necessary conditions to guarantee effective and institutionally solid cooperation in the action of all the administrations involved in the rehabilitation of the Mar Menor.

In his opinion, the current forum “lacks the operability and the legal-administrative and representative guarantees necessary to advance in environmental recovery at the pace that this ecosystem requires.” Thus, Baraza called on the regional Executive to comply with the Mar Menor law and establish the planned Inter-administrative commission, “a true collegiate body made up of representatives of the State, the Community and the municipalities.”

Measures executed



For its part, the Community gave an account during the meeting of the state of execution of the measures included in the law of the Mar Menor, indicating that “one hundred percent of the actions that had to be undertaken to advance in the improvement of the ecosystem”.

Specifically, Luengo pointed out that 59% of the actions have already been executed and 41% are underway. The counselor also took the opportunity to “thank the involvement of the sectors that are having to make the most changes in their production processes”, highlighting livestock and agriculture, “who are making large investments to guarantee the sustainability of their actions and their compatibility with the recovery of the Mar Menor.

Faced with this statement by the regional government, Baraza indicated that the Ministry is not aware of the implementation of some “priority” measures provided for in the Mar Menor law, such as the Territorial Planning Plan for the Mar Menor Watershed Basin, since that article 15 of this regulation establishes that said plan must be definitively approved within a period of three years. In this sense, Baraza recalled that there is only one year left for the set date and there is no record of the development phase in which it is found.

The Miteco representative also requested information on the control of agricultural and livestock activity and what control, surveillance and sanction actions the Community is carrying out: the processing of files that it has entailed, the resolutions, the hectares returned, etc. Another of the issues on which Baraza requested information was the registration of sanctioning files in terms of integral protection of the lagoon.