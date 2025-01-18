Nowadays we find people who achieve over 90 years of age in Spain or even reaching centenary is relatively common. In fact, the latest data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) in your “Continuous Population Statistics” show a strong increase in the number of people over 90 years of age in the last decade. If in 2013 the number of nonagenarians and centenarians in Spain was 384,567 peopleIn ten years the figure has increased by 58.29% until reaching the 608,321 people, as reported by the nursing union Satse.

However, the real issue is not just to live longer, but to maintain lucidity and clarity. quality of life as we get older.

One of the factors that prevent this is the neurodegenerative diseasessuch as Alzheimer’s, whose main risk factor is age. In fact, From the age of 65 the number of cases doubles every five yearsaccording to figures from the Ministry of Health, going from 1% of those affected to 40% at 90. A study published in Nature Aging place the onset of brain aging at age 57with two other important peaks at 70 and 78 yearsand suggests that these moments could be key for possible interventions in the deterioration process of this organ.

Critical ages of aging

“At age 70 we observe many associations with neurodegenerative disorders, such as dementia from any cause and Alzheimer’s disease. Our findings reflect the susceptibility of suffering from these pathologies in this decade,” he explained to SYNC Wei Cheng of Shanghai Medical Schoolwho has led the investigation.

A neurologist interprets a brain imaging test. Getty Images

These turning points have been identified from human blood plasma samples from the UK Biobank, from which they have selected 13 proteins related to said decline. In addition, these proteins reflect inflammation, cell regeneration and stress related to aging, among other parameters. Thus, eight of them increase with age and are related to the extracellular matrix or the so-called cell growth factors. And the remaining five decrease with aging and, fundamentally, are associated with protein degradation.

“Among these proteins, the Brevican (BCAN) and growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15). BCAN and GDF15 levels were associated, in addition to aging, with dementia, stroke and motor function. These findings show that protein concentrations change longitudinally, reflecting transitions in brain health at key ages,” he comments. Inés Moreno, professor at the University of Malagain statements to the SMC Spain.

The neuroscientist Jesús Ávila, expert on aging from the CSIC, told SINC that this work can be linked to the one published in Nature in 2023 by the Wyss-Coray groupon the aging of the organism in general, “showing how the presence of some plasma proteins at certain ages can indicate the appearance of future diseases later.” By analyzing these biomarkers in the plasma of people of different ages, Ávila points out, the researchers observed that changes were not linear with increasing agebut they were observed three peaks with abrupt changesrelated to metabolic changes at 57 years of age; cognitive and movement losses at 70, and neuronal fragility around 78.





Dementia and stroke after age 70

Brain age proteins of 70 years were mainly associated with dementia and stroke, Cheng highlights. “Therefore, people with a brain age close to 70 years old can adopt a healthy lifestyle or take some personalized measures to prevent diseases.”

Thus, researchers emphasize the importance and need for intervention and prevention in this decade to reduce the risk of multiple brain disorders. “Previous studies have shown that some disorders, such as dementia and stroke, could be prevented with healthy lifestyles. We hypothesized that this degeneration would be modifiable, to a certain extent, through habits such as regular physical exercise, a balanced diet and frequent social contact,” points out the Chinese expert.

Image of the human brain Getty Images

Relevance of proteins in brain aging

Several proteins are responsible for mental activity decreasing with age. Among them are, as explained Alfonso Galán, expert anti-aging doctor at Neolife, Brevican (BCAN) and growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15).

BCAN is a protein of the central nervous system involved in the formation and stability of synapses, essential for neuronal communication. On the other hand, GDF15 is a cytokine involved in inflammation processes and response to cellular stress.





These proteins act as biomarkers (measurable indicators of some biological, pathological process or response to a therapeutic intervention in the human body) allowing earlier and more precise detection of age-related neurodegenerative changes.

For this specialist, it is important to highlight that these and other proteins involved affect our brain in different ways and, according to the study, show non-linear progressions of affectation. Its significant impact at 57, 70 and 78 yearsclarifies, “it may be influenced by genetic, hormonal, environmental and lifestyle factors that accumulate and manifest at these specific ages.”





Thus, proteins at the peak of age 57 are mainly associated with adaptive immunity, such as lymphocyte count, and with metabolism, with cognitive, movement and stroke losses at age 70, and with neuronal fragility around age 57. 78.

Although it is not possible to completely reverse brain aging, certain medical guidelines can slow down its progression. Interventions such as cardiovascular risk factor control, cognitive therapies, and lifestyle modifications can improve cognitive function and quality of life in older individuals.

An Alzheimer’s patient with his dog. PURINE

Tips to stop “brain wrinkles”

During consultations, it is advisable to perform periodic cognitive evaluations, especially in individuals with risk factors. Additionally, proper management of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes is crucial to maintaining brain health.

For day-to-day life, Neolife reminds us of the importance of the following guidelines to stop “brain wrinkles”:

Regular physical activity: Exercise improves cerebral blood circulation and promotes neurogenesis.

Balanced diet: Consume foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and essential vitamins. The unadulterated Mediterranean diet seems to be the most suitable for this purpose.

Mental stimulation: Engage in activities that challenge the brain, such as reading, solving puzzles, or learning new skills.

Social interaction: Maintaining active social relationships is very important.

Stress management: Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga.

Adequate sleep: Ensure a quality night’s rest, sleeping at least 7 hours per night.

In Spain, according to data recently published by the SID, Disability Information Service, 1,150,000 people are affected by neurodegenerative pathologies. Alzheimer’s (800,000) and Parkinson’s (150,000) are the most prevalent, but there is also a significant number of people affected by multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosisor Huntington’s disease, among other dementias.

