those who They do not see clearly in the Va por México alliance, they are the PRD members of Sinaloa, are healing in health and They warn that they want to prevent the PRI and PAN from strangling their candidacies in next year’s elections. It would be necessary to tell them that the negotiations will be between the national leaders. Little or nothing will be able to decide the state leadership of the PRD, but yesterday they asked for a negotiating table, surely they will only outline them for some councilors. We believe that they want to be taken into account for a local council or a mayor’s office, because for the senate and federal councils they are completely out of the question.

Several years it is said that the PRD in Sinaloa is in extinction, but we should look at the recent elections for trustees Of the municipality of Culiacán, had more votes than the PAN. Besides, the PRI can’t boast much either, they won absolutely nothing.

We have said it on several occasions, the election of trustees represents a thermometer prior to the “big” one, of what is coming in the 2024 elections. This small electoral practice in the rural areas of the state capital shows that no party of the Va por México alliance paints.

With all this panorama of a diminished PRI and a disappeared PAN in the rural areas of Culiacán, the PRD asks for a level floor, or at least that they are not ignored by their allies who have just been ignored and beaten. Surely the political board will move and they will listen to the claim of citizen candidates.

As additional information, the National Action Party registered around 150 votes in the trustee election in the municipality of Culiacán, they will say that their strength has always been on the “pavement”, with that argument they will ask for the candidacy of the presidency of the state capital.

The truth is that, from now on, the jaloneos and negotiations of 2024 began. For example, a few days ago, we anticipated that theThe PRI member Mario Zamora had already tied the candidacy to seek re-election in position one of the formula for the Senate of the Republic, it seems difficult for them to take it away. So be very careful.

Outstanding. In a very colorful event, the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, inaugurated the first stage of the boardwalk of La Reforma, Angostura, the importance of this work is because it will be a tourist trigger, since it is the second attraction for its visitors.

Surely when the governor goes on tours in towns and fishing fields he disconnects from desk politics; Yesterday he was very happy during the event, in addition to the fact that he had luxury guests. It is a good sign that Rocha is going to meet with the Sinaloans and make a government close to the people.

Diary. Today, at 9:00 a.m., Deputy Serapio Vargas will hold a press conference to discuss the issue of the price of corn. Let’s remember that there are threats from producers to protest during President López Obrador’s visit to Sinaloa this Saturday.

We will see if Serapio Vargas, who is the president of the Commission of Agricultural Affairs of the State Congress, manages to defuse the demonstrations — and it was time to remember that he has that responsibility. Recently they gave him an adjusted due to the tremendous grid that he was making in the election of trustees. In the end he lined up.

Political Memory. “Many words never indicate wisdom”: Thales of Miletus.

We recommend you read:

Merary Villegas celebrates Morena’s triumph in seven Navolato syndicates

ASE declares itself incompetent for alleged theft of checks in the Sinaloa Congress

War of Amparos from the UAS against the Law of Higher Education of Sinaloa

#thought #PRD #beat #PAN