Daniel Cataño returned to Ibagué this Wednesday, after the episode that he experienced with mutual aggression with the fan Alejandro Montenegro, on February 12 and that forced the postponement of the match Tolima vs. Millionaires, which was finally played and tied 1-1.

Cataño lived a night full of emotions. First, backed by players from both teams to send a message of peace after the attacks in which he was the protagonist.

Then, he was key in the Millonarios tie, when he created the own goal play that gave the ambassador team the advantage. His performance, in general, was outstanding.

Daniel Cataño with the Mayor’s official.

However, the night ended bitterly when he received a visit from the local authorities in the dressing room of the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium, who were waiting to approach him.

Cataño was notified that he has a pending summons before the Mayor’s Office for the case of assault on the fan.

The municipal security secretary, Milton Restrepoaccompanied by plainclothes police officers, personally informed the player of the process that is open to him and that he will be notified so that he can attend to present defenses together with his lawyer.

What’s next?

According to what EL TIEMPO learned, Cataño must present himself to disclaim what happened on April 21.

From Millionaires, the step to be followed in this situation that affects the footballer, who for now is focused on the team’s participation in the League and from next week in the Copa Sudamericana, will be evaluated with the lawyers.

At the club and for the player himself there was discomfort due to the way the player was approached, even with a police presence. “As if he were a criminal, they interrogated him and recorded him,” said a source present in the dressing room.

The people who accompanied Cataño were asked to leave if they were not the attorneys.

The official told Cataño that he was going to receive his notification in an email and that he should appear with his lawyer to render defenses after what happened.

Background

Daniel Cataño is already a Millionaires player. Photo: Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

The director of Justice of Ibagué, Aurelio Reyes, confirmed on February 17 that the player had to appear to render defenses within the sanctioning administrative process that is being carried out for assaulting the fan. Cataño had to appear before the Eighth Municipal Inspection, located in the House of Justice of Ibagué.



However, Cataño did not attend on that occasion because, according to what they said from the blue club, he was never officially notified. He didn’t even get an email.

“The summons of the soccer player Daniel Cataño was ordered to render his defense within the sanctioning administrative procedure and his arguments for why he attacked, since decree 079 of 2012 does not make a distinction between players and fans but any person and that is the assessment made by the authority to summon defenses”, said the official in February in statements reproduced by local media in Ibagué.

The Millonarios player, who has already paid a 3-date penalty imposed by the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee, is exposed to a fine, not only for the incident but for his failure to attend the first summons.

At the time, the official indicated that if he did not appear for the summons, and without just cause, the player would be exposed to an economic fine between 20 and 100 current legal minimum wages.

Milton Restrepo, secretary of security, indicated after what happened on February 12 that according to article 15 of Law 1445 of 2011, the two people would be summoned and heard.

According to Restrepo, Cataño could cancel a fine between 20 and 100 monthly minimum wages for acts of “incitement to physical or verbal aggression, or damage to sports, public, residential or commercial infrastructure on the occasion of a sporting event.”

