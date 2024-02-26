Ready to find out who will lead the race towards the final? Don't miss Big Brother on Canale 5 tonight, where the first finalist of the season will be crowned!

In the last unmissable episode of Big Brother, broadcast on Wednesday 21 February, Alfonso Signorini introduced a suspenseful moment during the traditional nominations. With a solemn voice, he announced to the contestants that only veterans would face the dreaded televoting, hinting at a mysterious “directive” coming from mysterious sources.

But the real twist came only at the end of the nominations: televoting would have had the power to elect the first lucky one program finalist. This revelation triggered a tumult of emotions in the most watched house in Italy, as the contestants understood that one of them would get a pass to the final without going through the classic nominations.

At the end of the nominations, the four competitors destined for televoting are Beatrice Luzzi, Greece Colmenares, Massimiliano Varrese And Rosy Chin. This evening we will find out the verdict. While many think the outcome is a given, rumors from the house suggest there could be a surprise in store. As would seem clear from the previous results of the televoting, it seems that Beatrice Luzzi is the strongest competitor of this edition, given her constant presence and involvement in numerous dynamics within the house.

Massimiliano also seems to be considered a noteworthy finalist. On the contrary, it seems that Rosy, the renowned chef of Chinese origin, and Grecia, the South American actress, do not enjoy the same preference from the public. However, from the house the tenants make their guesses regarding the possible first finalist. Anita, known for her accurate predictions, speculated on the possibility of Grecia Colmenares replacing Beatrice as the first finalist. This is because Grecia could enjoy the support of the public who opposes Beatrice, attract the votes of fans of other competitors and create a twist in the awarding of the title.

Also Letizia Petris expressed his belief that Grecia Colmenares will win the televoting and become the first finalist. These rumors led to a series of reflections among the contestants, including Perla. The latter shared the opinion that Beatrice could be considered too obvious as a finalist. Stay tuned to find out what will happen in tonight's episode of Big Brother.