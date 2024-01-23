Perhaps Renault also wants to sell the Clio in Utrecht, because a charging station is not necessary!!

The EU and various countries will soon no longer be allowed to sell cars with a combustion engine. So everyone must switch to electric cars, preferably as soon as possible. In many cases we see that the successor to many cars is postponed for a while and then becomes an EV. Think of the Volvo EX90 (actually the successor to the XC90) and the Porsche Macan (whose EV will arrive the day after tomorrow).

But a very remarkable choice is made by Renault. The next Clio will NOT be electric. That is a bold choice for several reasons. Firstly, the current model of the Renault Clio is still quite fresh. The current generation (the 'BF' for connoisseurs) has been available since 2019 and received a facelift in 2023. So in principle the Clio should be able to handle it for a few more years, but according to… Coach a successor is already in the pipeline. Not only is the rapid arrival of the Clio special, but so is its powertrain: the next generation Clio will NOT be an electric car!

Affordable

This is because Renault wants to keep the car affordable and that is quite difficult if it is an electric car. These are – for the time being – more expensive to build and develop. Initially, Renault renewed and electrified the middle and higher segments. Think of the Austral, Espace, Mégane, Rafale and Scenic. Now it's the turn of the more affordable cars, as Renault product honcho Bruno Vanel.

They initially renewed the larger cars because they have larger margins and because they are popular. However, Renault also endorses the importance of the B-segment, according to Vanel. That seems obvious, but don't forget that Ford simply pulled the plug on the Fiesta. Renault, on the other hand, has a complete arsenal of models planned for the B-segment.

Next Clio hybrid only

One of these is the next Renault Clio, which will deliberately not be electric. Renault ultimately wants to become an electric brand, but they are doing so step by step with hybrids as an interim solution. Perhaps they were already thinking of the municipality of Utrecht during the development. The next Clio uses naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines in combination with an electric motor and starter-generator. All the electrical assistance you could wish for to ensure that the combustion engine does not always have to work.

So is there bad news? Well, whatever how much you hate electric propulsion. The next Clio will always be a hybrid, and a version with only an explosive engine will not be available, despite the fact that the Euro7 emission requirements have ultimately been weakened slightly.

Christmas trees

This will mean that the Clio will be slightly more expensive. Renault boss Luca de Meo recently spoke negatively about this. For car manufacturers, there is hardly any money to be made from A and B segment cars 'because they have to be decorated like Christmas trees'. The EU requires some fairly bizarre and expensive measures to be able to sell a car. Whether it is a huge SUV or a small hatchback: it doesn't matter.

Incidentally, Renault does not have to worry about losing out on customers because the next Clio is not electric. Renault has three compact cars in the pipeline: the R4, R5 and Twingo will all be EV-only. So a hybrid Clio seems to fit in perfectly with this.

