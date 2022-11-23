the singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes He ceased to exist on November 21 in Madrid, far from the land where he was born, after dying for several weeks. This is due to how difficult it was for him to deal with the oncohematological disease, which he suffered for several years, according to the international media DW.

In the statement published by his closest environment, one can read: “With great pain and sadness we regret to inform that the teacher Pablo Milanés has passed away this morning of November 22 in Madrid . We deeply appreciate all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends in these difficult times ”. Days ago, the rumors of his death were already announcing the bad news that was coming. Next, we tell you all the details of the Cuban artist who leaves a legacy in music.

Who was Pablo Milanes?

The talented Pablo Milanés was born in Cuba, exactly in the city of Bayamo, on February 27, 1943. From a very young age he became known for getting together with Silvio Rodríguez and Noel Nicola to spread the new Cuban trova, which reflected his political ideals at the time.

The singer not only dedicated himself to music and composition, but was also a staunch defender of the Cuban Revolution because he shared the values ​​of socialism that had been established on that island since its inception. In fact, one of the episodes that marked the history of that country was the concert he gave with Silvio Rodríguez.

In June 2022, the guitarist Pablo Milanés offered a concert in his native country without imagining that it would be the last time he would move his followers with his physical presence.

What were the most famous songs by Pablo Milanés?

“The gate of Alcala”

“Yolanda”

“The brief space in which you are not”

“The love of my life”

“So that one day you will return”

“I will step on the streets again”

“Years”

“Love of autumn”

“I love this island”

Pablo Milanes Awards

The great musical career of Pablo Milanés has not gone unnoticed, since it carries with it a very strong ideological charge that was passed from generation to generation. For this reason, one of the first awards he received was in 1988, when he won for best soundtrack at the venice festivalwhich also led him to be awarded at the Golden Osella Awards.

In 2005 he received the Cuban National Music Award in honor of everything he dedicated to his homeland and in 2015 he was crowned with the grammy of excellence for all his contribution.

What was the cause of death of Pablo Milanés?

As we mentioned lines above, the troubadour Pablo Milanés acquired an oncohematological disease that suffered the ravages of said disease for several years. Thus, this November 22 he died in Madrid.