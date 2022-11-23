After several squeaks, the rusted wheel was finally ripped from the stained white pole that had once stood proudly on the mountainside.

Watching from the sidelines, around 100 people gathered in the small French Alpine village of Saint-Firmin to say goodbye to their cable car as a small team worked to dismantle it late last month.

The reason? It has not been used for years – because there was no more snow.

“Global warming happened, and that’s what changed our view of this place,” said Didier Beauzon, 63, a lifelong resident of Saint Firmin and an elected official who serves the village. “Well, we had to release it back into the wild,” he added.

The ski locker was originally built in 1964 to help children in the village learn to ski somewhere close to home before tackling more challenging trails around the Alps.

While it has enjoyed regular snowfalls in the winter, things have deteriorated in recent decades. It’s a situation currently being experienced in other French and European ski resorts, as the climate crisis is blamed for shortening ski seasons and reducing mountain snow and glacier cover.

“The lack of snow means the last time it operated was around 15 years ago and for just one weekend. Since then it has not been used again,” Beauzon said of his village’s cable car.

But things weren’t always like this, Beauzon recalls of his youth, when activities were organized around the village during the winter for children at the ski resort.

The local sports association held competitions on the weekends and held fun events for all participants on Wednesdays, followed by award ceremonies in the village’s central square.

“Anybody can win an award, all you have to do is get to the bottom no matter how,” said Beauzon.

Prizes were usually modest — a pair of socks, a chocolate bar — but cheerful, he said. At the end of each ski season, trophies would be awarded to the strongest skiers in the village.

Unfortunately, these traditions disappeared along with the snow. And with the lift quietly rusting away like a sad reminder of the good old days, the village decided to get rid of it – a challenge that proved to be more complicated than any alpine ski slope.

The cost of dismantling the entire Saint-Firmin lift is around 20,000 euros ($20,691), funded mainly by the local government with the help of charities. The recovered metal was collected by a company specializing in scrap metal and will be recycled, Bustillo said.

Currently, 62% of the population of France is exposed to “significant” or “very significant” climate risks, according to data from the French Ministry of the Environment.

France could also face a much more challenging future, as temperatures are expected to rise by 3.8C by 2100 and up to 6.7 in the worst case scenario, according to a study published by researchers at the French national meteorological service Météo France in October.