The armed attack occurred in Ensenada, Baja Californiain which ten people died and nine were injured, was allegedly directed at the alleged drug trafficker “El Trébol”who died at the scene.

Alonso A., alias El Trébol, 36 years old, was being investigated by alleged drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States.

The attack was perpetrated by an armed group that fired at people who were participating in a tour of razer vehicles “El Cachallinazo Ensenada”which began last Friday, May 19.

Around 2:00 p.m., the participants made a stop at kilometer 90 of the Transpeninsular highway, near the community of San Vicente, when, subject to boarding a recent model gray truck, they arrived and opened fire on “El Clover” and members of the club.

Nine men and one woman were declared dead at the scene, while nine other people who were injured were transferred.

Who was The Clover?

Alonso A., The Clover, who died in the attack, was a young ATV enthusiast, as could be seen on social networks.

In published videos, he is observed with several people also in this type of vehicle, waiting for the landing of small planes in the middle of mountainous terrain.

As can be seen, El Trébol wore the number 15 both on his sportswear and on his Can-am-X3 vehicle, although his face appears covered by his racing helmet.

The young man was being investigated for alleged drug trafficking to the United States. According to reports, he resided between Sinaloa and Baja California.